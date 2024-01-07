Keller @ Large: Is U.S. destined for government shutdown or is it possible "sanity will prevail?"

BOSTON – A potential government shutdown looms as Republicans and Democrats in Congress have yet to find common ground.

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern spoke to WBZ-TV about progress in the negotiations. McGovern said he blames his Republican colleagues for not coming to the negotiating table.

"The bottom line is shutting down the government demonstrates that these people can't govern. I hope we can avoid it because a government shutdown is not good for anybody, it's not good for our economy," he said.

So does McGovern think the U.S. can avoid a government shutdown?

"I am hopeful that we will. I'd like to think sanity will prevail. But I can't tell you with any confidence that that will be the case," he said. "I hope we can avoid a government shutdown. One of the primary jobs of Congress is to make sure we keep the lights on and the government running. But we have a group of people running the House of Representatives on the Republican side that don't seem to care whether the government is open or whether the government is shut down."

