Gov. Healey declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Lee, activates National Guard

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey has declared a state of emergency for Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Lee and activated the National Guard.

Healey said she's asking for about 50 National Guard members to assist in storm preparations and response, including operating highwater vehicles.

Healey asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to issue a Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration, which would make Massachusetts eligible for federal assistance.

"I do this because it's necessary to get assets in place and before anything lands here in Massachusetts and puts us in the best possible position to be able to respond in the ways that we need," said Healey at a news conference Friday. "This includes positioning both equipment and personnel."

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coastline of Massachusetts, plus Cape Cod and the Islands.

"As we've seen in recent weeks, severe weather is not to be taken lightly," said Healey.

The MBTA has canceled ferry service after Friday evening's commute and on Saturday. Normal operations will resume on Sunday.

The Steamship Authority will also suspend service after Friday evening's commute and through Saturday.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will close several locations in eastern Massachusetts on Saturday and road test appointments have been postponed.

MassDOT may restrict truck travel on certain bridges if winds reach upwards of 75 miles per hour.

Passengers traveling into or out of Logan Airport are advised to check with their airlines on their flight's status.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has reached out to campers with reservations for the weekend and offered them the chance to either cancel at no cost or transfer to another campground outside the storm area.