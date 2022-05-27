Gov. Baker vetoes bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses

BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed a bill Friday that would have given driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants. A two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate overrides his veto.

"I cannot sign this legislation because it requires the Registry of Motor Vehicles to issue state credentials to people without the ability to verify their identity. The Registry does not have the expertise or ability to verify the validity of many types of documents from other countries," Baker wrote in a letter. "Consequently, a standard Massachusetts driver's license will no longer confirm that a person is who they say they are."

The state House initially passed the bill, 120-36 and the Senate voted in favor, 32-8. Another vote has not been scheduled.

If the bill becomes law, people without legal status could obtain a driver's license by providing two documents proving their identity, such as a passport or birth certificate. About 60,000 people would become eligible to get a license.

Sixteen other states and the District of Columbia have passed similar laws.