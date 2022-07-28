Gov. Baker says lawmakers owe apology to survivors of violence in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker has been trying to get Massachusetts lawmakers to make changes to the criminal justice system, specifically how judges decide if someone is too dangerous to be released from prison.

To date, lawmakers have not acted. So on Thursday, Baker added some parts of his bill to the budget he signed.

Baker was angry during comments he made after the bill signing. The governor was upset at the way survivors of violent crime who often went to Beacon Hill to plead for change were treated.

Rep. Mike Day and Sen. Jamie Eldridge have called the testimony a public relations stunt.

"To basically say that they were part of a PR stunt is just disgraceful," Baker said. "So, yeah, we filed a narrow version of it. But we filed it with language that I think makes clear that we think the legislature owes those folks an apology. At least those two gentlemen owe those people an apology."

The budget Baker signed Thursday also includes $132 million to help prevent and treat victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, more than $12 million for a program that helps anti-gang programs and other youth violence prevention.

It also includes $266 million to help the MBTA with safety.