Gov. Baker on Mass. police reform: Misconduct database "not an easy thing to build"

LYNNFIELD – Inside the new police academy in Lynnfield, recruits are learning firearm safety, taking classes on implicit bias and practicing de-escalation techniques in tense, simulated scenarios.

The facility is one example of a dramatic improvement in the quality of resources we make available to train people.

Gov. Charlie Baker sat down for a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV to talk about the progress on the police reform bill he signed into law nearly two years ago.

Baker said the training happening in Lynnfield is in line with that law.

Recruits go through 800 hours of training, while thousands of current officers must go through about 200 hours in the Bridge Academy to get caught up on new standards.

"Not just training people who want to become officers but continuing to train people who are actually sworn officers," Baker said.

The police reform law created Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, which makes sure officers are properly trained and certified. They also have the power to decertify police.

The WBZ-TV I-Team found that so far, the commission has reviewed 8,729 officers. Nineteen were stripped of their badges, a number that some critics say seems low.

"I take the point of view on this if you have a civilian-led certification program, it's pretty hard to argue there's somehow a flaw with the design and the model works," Baker said when asked if he believes the vetting process is thorough enough.

The commission has two more years to review the rest of the officers in Massachusetts.

"This is the way the legislature set it up. I agree with it. I think rushing the thing - remember this commission was created out of nothing it didn't exist and I think its appropriate they get this right," Baker said when asked if he's concerned with how long the process will take.

The POST Commission is also charged with creating an online database where anyone can look up any officer's record. Some police reform advocates are frustrated it isn't up and running yet.

"I can't speak to when the POST Commission is going to have that up but I can tell you it's not an easy thing to build," Baker said. "I would rather get this right and have it work than throw something up just to throw something up."

Baker was asked if he believes all complaints against police should be public.

"A complaint against a police officer that is investigated thoroughly and determined not to be legitimate is a different story than one that is. I think that should be incorporated but at the end of the day that's their call," Baker said.

Baker told WBZ-TV that when it comes to police reform, the biggest challenge for the next governor will be that database – not just collecting complaints, but investigating them.