Food Truck Friday: Gourmet Kreyol chef shares her passion for Haitian food with Boston

BOSTON - Chef Nathalie Lecorps is the owner of Gourmet Kreyol, Boston's one and only Haitian food truck, and she loves to share everything about Haitian cuisine.

Lecorps grew up in Miami, where her parents owned a Haitian restaurant. She said that left an imprint on her.

"It was amazing, for one in the Caribbean culture, family, friends always comes around when it comes to food."

During the pandemic, Lecorps was living in Boston and was inspired to start her own food truck.

"So the thing about Haitian food is like your feet are in the warm sand," said Lecorps. "You've got the beach sound, the ocean sound behind you. So our food is different, we blend a lot of spices."

Lecorps said she loves having customers taste her culture and learn her language, as most of the menu is in Kreyol.

"So imagine someone who has never heard of Kreyol, the language, and they come and they're like, let me have a legume, let me have a poul nan sos. I'm like, you said it correctly and they feel so proud."

The music and food bring a vibe that customers love.

"From Boston to Rhode Island to the Cape. I mean, I've been everywhere and everyone wants to experience the food, the culture of Haitian cuisine."

For more information on Gourmet Kreyol, click here.