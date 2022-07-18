Braintree non-profit brings sports equipment to kids in need across the country

BRAINTREE - A non-profit in Braintree is leveling the playing field for young athletes across the country.

Good Sports is the answer when children in high need communities wish for sports equipment.

"So we co-founded Good Sports in 2003 and since that time, since the first 500 basketballs in year one, we have distributed $90 million worth of equipment to 9 million kids across the country," co-founder and CEO Melissa Harper told WBZ-TV.

Good Sports is closing the gaps between the haves and the have nots. They supply youth organizations with the gear they need, cut the costs and keep the children connected to their communities.

"I also think, something that we don't talk about sports and what it does, is provide a sense of belonging. That they deserve the opportunity to be on that field," said Good Sports vice president Chandelle Schulte.

The organization has a 36,000 square foot warehouse. When they ship out the gear to the communities, it's all new equipment and new equipment makes all the difference.

"When you give a kid a new pair of shoes or you give a kid a new ball, we've seen the impact first-hand," said Harper.

"Every child deserves that opportunity to experience new," Schulte told WBZ.

And it's even better for the group when they see it all come together. From the volunteers that help get the gear out.

"It's truly almost every donation a volunteer touches to get to our partners and our communities, we couldn't survive without them," said Schulte.

To watching the kids play and thrive with the new equipment.

"The most meaningful moments are the ones when we're are out at events and a little kid comes running up to you and says 'Thank you. Thank you for my sneakers and thank you for my ball,' and they get so excited for the opportunity. Those are the moments that we really treasure," Harper said.

