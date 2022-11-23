'Yanked him out of the car': Good Samaritan recalls saving man from burning crash

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

RAYNHAM -- Two people rushed to save a man from a burning car crash in Raynham. It happened near the Pleasant Street overpass above Route 24.

The car crashed and landed down an embankment next to the overpass. Brian Maynard and his wife were driving by when they saw smoke. As he looked back, he spotted a bicyclist hopping over the guardrail. Maynard came rushing over to see the cyclist struggling to open the car's door.

"I am looking at the car on such a tilt, and it looks like it wants to roll down the hill. The only option was to get him out of the window," said Maynard.

"I lifted the airbag up, and I saw the kid in there. I said, 'Are you okay, and he nodded 'Yes.' I said, 'Give me your arms.' He reached his arms out and I grabbed them, put a foot on the car, and yanked him out of the car."

As the entire rescue was happening, the car was on fire.

"After it was all over, [I thought] if that was my kid, I would hope someone would do the same thing," explained Maynard.

He has yet to speak with the driver since the accident, but he hopes the two can meet up in the future.