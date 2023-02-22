Patients waiting hours at Good Samaritan Medical Center after Brockton Hospital closure

BROCKTON – Good Samaritan Medical Center nurse Denise Vinskus said she's feeling the stress, as the hospital's patient intake has nearly doubled with the closure of Brockton Hospital.

"I'm literally having nightmares, nightmares. We know how many people are waiting," Vinskus said.

Wait times in the emergency department are now hours.

For labor and delivery nurse Jen Falter, more patients than ever are now delivering their babies at Good Samaritan.

"We average 30-35 a month. We've seen 55-60 already this month," Falter said.

Brockton Hospital closed two weeks ago due to a fire, and is not expected to re-open for at least three months, an assessment some consider to be optimistic.

Brockton Hospital nurse and mid-wife Susan Wente said most patients they serve have few options in the area.

"There are a lot of women in the community, some who don't have resources such as transportation to be able to access a hospital further away from them," Wente said.

Falter said nurses, already short-staffed, are increasing their hours to meet the demand. She worries many patients are now not getting the care they need even as Good Samaritan vows that no one will be turned away.

"They're coming to the hospital sicker, requiring more intensive care, and I do think some are waiting to go to the hospital because it's been so busy," Falter said.

Despite the volume, these nurses said they're working to make the patients as comfortable as possible with their new surroundings, and making sure they adapt themselves.

"You leave at the end of the day and you know you gave 110%, but it's not enough," Vinskus said.