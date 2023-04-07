ABINGTON — Should there be school on Good Friday? In Massachusetts, it depends on where you live.

Most school districts in the state were closed for the religious holiday this Friday, but some, like Abington, were open.

The school committee there unanimously voted in April 2022 to stay open on Good Friday this year. However, students could still receive an excused absence if they took the day off for religious purposes.

"I'm a very religious kid, my family is very religious so it's all I knew. I probably wasn't going to be going," said Jake Spellane, a student in Abington. "It's an excused absence, which is good if you're participating but I think it's just stupid at this point to have half the kids out."

The school committee will vote on next year's calendar April 25 and residents will be allowed to comment. As it stands, they plan to remain in session on Good Friday next year as well.

In Mansfield, however, school was going to be open Friday but there were so many absences expected from staff and faculty, the district was forced to close for the day.

"Over one-third of our teachers and staff have identified this day as a religious day of observance and will not be in attendance," Mansfield superintendent Teresa Murphy said in a letter to parents. "Compounding this is the ongoing shortage of substitute teachers across the state."

To make up for the day off, Mansfield schools will have an extra day added to the calendar in June.