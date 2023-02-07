Watch CBS News
Study​ finds good dental hygiene could reduce risk of brain diseases

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- A new study finds that good dental hygiene may not only prevent cavities but could also reduce your risk of brain diseases.  

Previous studies have shown that poor oral health such as gum disease, missing teeth, and plaque are associated with risk factors for heart disease, but what about the brain?  

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine looked at 40,000 adults and found that those genetically prone to cavities, missing teeth, or needing dentures were more likely to have evidence of brain damage on MRI. 

One possible reason is that the body generates inflammation to fight bacteria that causes gum disease which can raise the risk of heart attack, stroke, dementia, and certain cancers.  

The next step is to show that actually improving oral health can lead to improved brain health.  In the meantime, we should all try to brush and floss our teeth twice daily and get regular dental check-ups.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 7:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

