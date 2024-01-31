Good Day Cafe reopens in North Andover 5 months after devastating floods

NORTH ANDOVER - A North Andover cafe is back open after being destroyed by floods in August of last year. The rains cost the hot spot more than $100,000 in damages.

"Basically, everything was destroyed in here. The water came over the doors once they were shut. It came in through the crevices underneath," remembers Greg Lindsay, owner of Good Day Cafe. "The toy company that moved in a couple of doors down, they had toys floating down the street literally."

The water rushed through High Street flooding the building. Lindsay says the basement was flooded up to the ceiling and into his first-floor restaurant. The damages were so severe that his cafe had to be gutted for repairs. It took five months to get the place restored.

Good Day Cafe in North Andover CBS Boston

"Basically, there was bacteria in the water, so we just couldn't take any chances with that," explains Lindsay.

His landlord covered the repair costs, but his insurance covered only the spoiled food, and none of the equipment damage. They tried to get by financially with catering orders, but eventually the public stepped up to help them out. The community raised $65,000.

"We had GoFundMe done for us from people across the street and Tavern on High," said Lindsay. "Honestly, without that we wouldn't have been able to reopen."

Good Day Cafe had a partial opening before the holidays, but has become fully operational in the last two weeks. They hope to find a way to repay the community for their kindness.