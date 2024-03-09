Nearly 30 golden retrievers rescued from "horrendous" conditions at Rhode Island home

27 golden retrievers rescued from "horrendous" conditions at Rhode Island home

HOPKINTON, R.I. - Twenty-seven golden retrievers were rescued from a home in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, where police said they were living in "horrendous" conditions.

Twenty puppies and seven adult dogs were rescued from the home, according to WPRI. Police suspect the home was running an unlicensed breeding operation.

The RISPCA said the owners "willfully" turned the dogs over and they won't face charges. The dogs are now being cared for at an animal shelter and will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.