Watch CBS News
Local News

Nearly 30 golden retrievers rescued from "horrendous" conditions at Rhode Island home

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

27 golden retrievers rescued from "horrendous" conditions at Rhode Island home
27 golden retrievers rescued from "horrendous" conditions at Rhode Island home 00:21

HOPKINTON, R.I. - Twenty-seven golden retrievers were rescued from a home in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, where police said they were living in "horrendous" conditions.

Twenty puppies and seven adult dogs were rescued from the home, according to WPRI. Police suspect the home was running an unlicensed breeding operation.

The RISPCA said the owners "willfully" turned the dogs over and they won't face charges. The dogs are now being cared for at an animal shelter and will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 8:44 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.