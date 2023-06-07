Watch CBS News
Golden Retriever mix found abandoned in crate in Mattapan

BOSTON - Authorities are looking for the owner of a dog abandoned in a crate in Mattapan.

The Golden Retriever mix, now named Chelsea, was found behind bushes on River Street in Mattapan. City of Boston

The Golden Retriever mix was found behind bushes on River Street. A good Samaritan found the dog and brought her to the MSPCA, which then called Animal Control. The dog, who has been named Chelsea, was taken to the Angell Animal Hospital for treatment due to low body weight and an odor on her body. She is under the care of a veterinarian and is doing well.

Authorities are looking to speak to the owner to determine what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Animal Control.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 8:24 PM

