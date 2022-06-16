American flags set on fire at New Hampshire restaurant

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A small business in New Hampshire is offering a $5,000 reward to track down the arsonist setting fire to their American flags.

Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a flag on fire at Putnam's Waterview Restaurant in Goffstown.

This has now happened twice in the last month at the business.

Each time, the restaurant owners have gotten a new flag.

Goffstown Police are investigating.