American flags set on fire at New Hampshire restaurant
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A small business in New Hampshire is offering a $5,000 reward to track down the arsonist setting fire to their American flags.
Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a flag on fire at Putnam's Waterview Restaurant in Goffstown.
This has now happened twice in the last month at the business.
Each time, the restaurant owners have gotten a new flag.
Goffstown Police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.