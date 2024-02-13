17 goats up for adoption in Massachusetts after rescue from "poor conditions"

METHUEN - There are 17 goats in Massachusetts looking for new homes after being rescued from "poor conditions" in New York last month.

The MSPCA said it helped the ASPCA remove the goats from an Oswego property, where cattle and horses also lived. More than 100 animals were removed in total.

"[The goats] were living with dozens of other animals on a property with limited access to food, water, and medical care," said Kaycie McCarthy with the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, where the goats are currently staying.

NEW: We told you last month about this rescue with @ASPCA of more than 100 animals from a property in New York, and we’ve got an update! All 17 of the goats that were there are now at Nevins Farm, and we need adopters! 1/ https://t.co/7RS4ObaeuA pic.twitter.com/8f6Rc3tKYw — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) February 13, 2024

The goats appear to be crosses of Nigerian Dwarf breeds between the ages of 1 and 10.The MSPCA said the goats may be slow to socialize given their past living conditions, but the organization is confident they'll make great pets.

"Goats are mischievous, but in the best way!" McCarthy said. "They're really fun to just watch be themselves in how they play with each other, climb things, and try to sneak food they shouldn't."

Some of the goats rescued by the MSPCA MSPCA-Angell

Anyone interested in adopting a goat can visit Nevins Farm in Methuen Tuesday through Sunday between noon and 3 p.m., or visit mspca.org/nevinsadopt