Gloucester police rescue 2 men and dog after boat explosion

GLOUCESTER – Two men and a dog were rescued following a boat explosion Monday in Gloucester Harbor.

Gloucester Police Chief Ed Conley said both men were taken to Beverly Hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Conley shared photos and video of the boat engulfed in flames not far from shore.

Boat explosion in Gloucester harbor. 2 males and a dog rescued. Transported to Beverly Hospital. Great job @GloucesterPD @gloucesterfire Gloucester Harbormaster @GDTnews @GuilfoilPR pic.twitter.com/3RwTBCiMEe — Chief Ed Conley (@ChiefEdConley) July 17, 2023

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion.

No further information is currently available.