Glenn Frommer completes coast-to-coast bicycle ride for polycystic kidney disease

CAPE COD -- An epic journey came to an end on Friday.

After more than 100 days and 5,500 miles, bicyclist Glenn Frommer completed a ride from California to the Cape. Frommer was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in 2015.

As an avid cyclist, Frommer wanted to bring awareness to the illness and raise money. On Friday in Pocasset, he dipped his front tire in the Atlantic Ocean, raising $575,000 along the way.

Frommer will keep fund raising through September, which is PKD Awareness Month.