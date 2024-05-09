Glen "Big Baby" Davis sentenced to 40 months in prison for defrauding NBA healthcare plan

BOSTON -- Glen Davis, better known as "Big Baby" during his basketball career, was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Thursday for defrauding the NBA's healthcare plan.

In addition to those 40 months, Davis also received three years of supervised release, Alex Prewitt reported on Thursday. Davis was first convicted in November of 2023, with over a dozen players accused of getting doctors and dentists to created fraudulent invoices that were submitted for reimbursement from the league's supplemental insurance plan.

Davis is not the first former Celtics player to receive prison time for the healthcare scheme. Terrence Williams was sentenced to 10 years last August, while Tony Allen and Sebastian Telfair were among the 18 retired players charged.

Davis was a rookie on the 2008 Celtics team that won an NBA championship, and had a big bench role on the team that went back to the NBA Finals in 2010. He was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2012 and finished his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers, retiring after the 2014-15 season.

After his time in the NBA ended, Davis played overseas and in the Big3. Davis was arrested in 2018 and indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution, but paid $15,000 to avoid jail time stemming from those charges.