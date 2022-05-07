Glass Falls On NHL Official Working Bruins Penalty Box

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Boston Bruins' playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes was delayed for about seven minutes on Friday night when a section of the glass fell on an NHL official working the penalty box.

Play was whistled dead with 5:07 left in the second period and medical staff ran across the ice to tend to the official. He was taken off on a stretcher and given a cheer by the Boston fans.

A source tells WBZ-TV the official is Joe Foley from Peabody and he was conscious and alert when he was taken to Mass. General Hospital.

Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured. We are sending him our best wishes. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 7, 2022

The glass separated the Boston penalty box from the stands. Play resumed with a police officer in the stands to maintain a barrier.

