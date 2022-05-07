Glass Falls On NHL Official Working Bruins Penalty Box
BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Boston Bruins' playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes was delayed for about seven minutes on Friday night when a section of the glass fell on an NHL official working the penalty box.
Play was whistled dead with 5:07 left in the second period and medical staff ran across the ice to tend to the official. He was taken off on a stretcher and given a cheer by the Boston fans.
A source tells WBZ-TV the official is Joe Foley from Peabody and he was conscious and alert when he was taken to Mass. General Hospital.
The glass separated the Boston penalty box from the stands. Play resumed with a police officer in the stands to maintain a barrier.
