2-year-old girl hit by truck outside day care in Lowell

LOWELL - A 2-year-old girl suffered life threatening injuries after she was hit by a truck outside a day care on Coburn Street in Lowell Thursday night.

Witnesses said the child's mom was trying to get the toddler into her car, but the 2-year-old ran behind the car into the street just as a truck was passing by, then she got hit.

Child seriously injured

Police say when officers responded around 4 p.m., they discovered a 2-year-old girl with serious injuries lying in the street. The child was transported to a Boston area hospital for treatment of injuries that appear to be life-threatening.

The horror unfolded right before Enid Rios and her husband's eyes. Rios comforted the girl's mom, while her husband ran to flag down the driver.

A 2-year-old girl was struck by a truck in Lowell. CBS Boston

They say the driver didn't realize what happened but then stopped and stayed at the scene. Police said the driver is cooperating.

"She was yelling, 'my baby, my baby, please don't take my baby,'" said Rios. "She's in my prayers and may God help that little child, innocent baby, they don't know. She ran, she was playing, and unfortunately a car was passing by."

Good Samaritans tried to help before first responders arrived and rushed the toddler to the hospital.

The community is left in shock by the accident is now uniting in prayer for the family.

The crash is being investigated by the Lowell Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.