"Strong as a mother" 80 moms who've lost children bond as they grieve

MILFORD - Dozens of mothers who have lost children got together for a special event in Milford last week to help them bond as they grieve.

Gilly's House in Wrentham, a place for men recovering from addiction, hosted the luncheon at the Chabad Jewish Center. Barbara Gillmeister and her husband created Gilly's House after their son passed away from an overdose in 2016.

"My son Steven was a very funny kid. The one thing that everybody says about him is he had an amazing smile," Gillmeister told WBZ-TV.

Eighty mothers from all backgrounds came together to help each other. This was the fourth year for the luncheon.

"It's an amazing time for all these moms to be able to get together because not everybody understands our grief," Gillmeister explained.

"It's nice to have people around who have gone through the same thing that you have gone through. Sometimes it's tears but I find it uplifting," Karen Swindell said. She lost her son to a heroin addiction.

They host the luncheon at this time of year for those that need to feel that they are not alone during the holidays.

"The holidays can be excruciating if you are a new griever and bringing us together, helps you take that deep breath," said Robin Houston-Bean. Her son died in 2015.

Every year the luncheon has a theme. This year it was "Strong as a Mother," which fits every mom in the room.

"Being in a space where you are all going through grief in our own unique way, bonds you together," Houston-Bean said.

"Because people who face challenges, as every single woman in this room has, it really makes you stronger," Gillmeister said.

For more information about Steven's story and Gilly's House click here.