What you need to know about the 8 High School Football Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO -- Gillette Stadium probably isn't going to get the Super Bowl anytime soon -- if ever. But hosting eight High School Super Bowls every year isn't half bad.

Sixteen high schools from around Massachusetts will take over the home of the New England Patriots this week, as Gillette Stadium will play host to eight title games between Wednesday and Friday. This marks the 16th year that Gillette Stadium and the Kraft family will welcome MIAA high school football teams to compete for a state title on the famous turf.

Here's everything you need to know about the big three-day stretch at Gillette Stadium:

Which Massachusetts High Schools are playing in the Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium?

Wednesday, Nov. 29

West Boylston vs. Carver, 5:30 p.m.

St. John's Prep vs. Xaverian Brothers, 8 p.m.*

Thursday, Nov. 30

Salem vs. Fairhaven, 3 p.m.

King Philip vs. Marshfield, 5:30 p.m.*

Milton vs. Walpole, 8 p.m.*

Friday, Dec. 1

Uxbridge vs. Amesbury, 3 p.m.

Duxbury vs. Scituate, 5:30 p.m.*

Hanover vs. Foxborough, 8 p.m.*

*Game times approximate

How can I get tickets to the High School Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium?

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.com, and no tickets will be sold at the stadium. All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans are recommended to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections at the game.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students/senior citizens, while admission is free for children 5 years old and younger. Tickets are for the full slate on each respective day, and the price includes admission, parking, and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at the Patriots Hall of Fame.

When do gates open for the High School Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium?

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. All fans will enter the stadium via the Ticketmaster Gate in the Enel Plaza, located near the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Plan on staying when you get in, because there is NO REENTRY once you leave the stadium.

What is the parking situation for the High School Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium?

Stadium lots will open for parking at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 2:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Fans arriving via Route 495 and Route 1 North should enter the stadium parking lots via the P7 or P8 entrances. Fans arriving via Route 95 and Route 1 South should enter the stadium parking lots via the P1 entrance.

Can you tailgate before the Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium?

While there's nothing like grilling up a few burgers and dogs ahead of a Patriots game, no tailgating is allowed in the parking lots before this week's Super Bowls. Instead, fans are being encouraged to visit Patriot Place before and after games.

Gillette Stadium's Clear Bag Policy

Gillette Stadium's clear bag policy is in effect for this week's games:

Fans attending the games are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue's clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag that does not exceed 11" x 11"; a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12" x 12" x 6"; or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5" x 4.5". Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

Cash is not accepted!

Just a reminder that Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale accept electronic payment only, including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. There are cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

Team merch is available

MIAA state championship merchandise will be available for purchase near section 105.