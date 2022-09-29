Watch CBS News
Local News

Gillette Stadium adding self-serve beer option

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Self-serve beer sales coming to Gillette Stadium
Self-serve beer sales coming to Gillette Stadium 00:24

FOXBORO – Self-serve beer is coming to Gillette Stadium.

The Board of Selectmen voted to amend the stadium's alcohol license and allow experimental service in the 100-level concourse.

Customers would insert a credit card, place a cup under a portable tap, then choose one of four beer options.

The pour size is predetermined. An attendant will check IDs and oversee the process.

The goal of the plan is to limit overcrowding in the stadium concourse. 

According to The Sun Chronicle, the stations would be put in place for the 2023 season.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 11:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.