"Ghostbusters" superfan in Massachusetts turns his SUV into Ecto-1
NEW BEDFORD - A New Bedford man's love of "Ghostbusters" is next level.
Ethan Tripp has converted his Toyota RAV-4 into the famous Ecto-1 from the blockbuster film.
It's complete with the Ghostbusters logo, lights and sirens, and proton packs in the back.
Ethan made it out of repurposed materials and some unique orders from Amazon.
"Right now there's a lot of negativity in the world so it's nice that instead of facilitating that, I have something that does the opposite, that brings people together," Tripp said.
The Ectomobile is Tripp's everyday car, but he also drives it in parades and special events.
