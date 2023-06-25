"Ghostbusters" superfan in Massachusetts turns his SUV into Ecto-1

NEW BEDFORD - A New Bedford man's love of "Ghostbusters" is next level.

Ethan Tripp has converted his Toyota RAV-4 into the famous Ecto-1 from the blockbuster film.

It's complete with the Ghostbusters logo, lights and sirens, and proton packs in the back.

The Ecto-1 replica in New Bedford CBS Boston

Ethan made it out of repurposed materials and some unique orders from Amazon.

"Right now there's a lot of negativity in the world so it's nice that instead of facilitating that, I have something that does the opposite, that brings people together," Tripp said.

The Ectomobile is Tripp's everyday car, but he also drives it in parades and special events.