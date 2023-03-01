'Gen Z' workforce struggling to cope with challenges of early careers, survey finds

BOSTON - New research reveals the "Gen Z" workforce is struggling to cope with the challenges of their early careers. Experts say part of the problem may be the constant comparison that comes from scrolling their smartphones.

"It's a wakeup call! If these kids are living in a state day in and out where they just don't 'measure up,' yes, it's going to be more difficult for them to adapt to adulthood," said job search and startup coach Amanda Portillo of Right Step Solutions. "When these kids or young people graduate from college, they now realize they have to start from the bottom like a lot of us did. They're getting paid an entry level wage, and they're also leaving with a tremendous amount of debt," Portillo added.

The Boston-based Mary Christie Institute recently surveyed more than 1000 professionals in their 20s who hold bachelor's degrees. According to the study, more than half needed emotional or mental health support, and that they experienced burnout at least once a week. More than a third said their work environment negatively impacted mental health. But some business leaders say that increased awareness isn't a bad thing.

"Many of them are not just suffering but they're doing something proactively about it which is really healthy and they're willing to talk about it," said Kathleen E. R. Murphy of Market Me Too.

Murphy is a business and marketing pro who also coaches and teaches. She acknowledges the next generation of workers is different. Only half of her college students recently received extra credit for an assignment that required a phone call.

"Most of them thought they needed some kind of a script to be able to feel comfortable to do that," she was surprised to discover.

Both Portillo and Murphy see value in mindset related training and life skills curriculum for young students as early as middle school.

The survey does point out the unprecedented variables of constant screen-communication, and perhaps blurred lines between work and home life when more people now work from home.