Gavin Newsom campaigns for Biden in NH as poll shows Granite State in play

HOOKSET, NH - California Governor Gavin Newsom campaigned for President Biden in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Monday, amid increasing concerns by some Democrats about Mr. Biden's ability to win the 2024 election and serve an additional four years.

"I decided instead of rolling over and giving up I would step up and that's why I've been in Michigan and Pennsylvania. That's why I'm here," Newsom told reporters inside the Common Man rest stop.

While a handful of Democrats have called for the president to step aside after his stumbling debate performance against former President Donald Trump, Newsom has reiterated his support.

On Monday, Newsom said he has no concerns about the president's abilities and does not think it is necessary for him to take a cognitive test.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, greets people, Monday, July 8, 2024, near the Common Man Roadside Market and Deli, in Hooksett, N.H. Steven Senne / AP

"I have spent as much or more time than probably any other governor in the country with him," Newsom said. "No, I don't have any doubt about that."

"Joe Biden is our nominee"

Newsom has been listed as a possible alternative Democratic nominee if President Biden steps aside. Asked about a possible brokered Democratic National Convention in August, he called the question a hypothetical.

"I think that's a legitimate question and I respect it but it's also exactly the kind of question that Donald Trump is hoping everyone asks as he's out on the golf course. So, to me, that is not a question I'm going to respond to because Joe Biden is our nominee, he is our president," Newsom said. "He is not the presumptive nominee, he is going to be our nominee and I look forward to voting for him."

NH poll shows shift after debate

The governor's visit to the Granite State comes as a recent poll shows New Hampshire voters swinging in the direction of Donald Trump.

A survey conducted by the Saint Anselm College Institute of Politics finds Trump would edge out Biden in New Hampshire with support at 44% versus 42%. Those numbers are within the margin of error but show a significant shift as Biden was roughly 10 points ahead of Trump in New Hampshire prior to the debate.

"The good news for Democrats is that on the generic ballot where you say Democrat or Republican, Democrats still hold a three-point lead but that also shows how weak the candidate himself, Joe Biden is, in a state like New Hampshire," said Neil Levesque, the Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

NH voters on state of the presidential race

WBZ asked voters how they feel about the state of the race, as the conversation about President Biden's future swirls.

"I'm feeling that this race is just dividing the entire country and it's a pretty sad thing," Derry, New Hampshire voter Terri Lindner said.

Her husband said he felt he was better off during Trump's presidency than he is now.

"When Mr. Trump was president, I was doing a lot better than I am now. I find myself cutting corners everywhere to try to save a couple of dollars," Tom Lindner said.

At political hot spot, the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, Louis Martel said he still supports President Biden.

"I love Joe Biden. I know what he stands for. Democracy. And I'd like to keep him right where he is," Martel said.