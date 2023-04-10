Watch CBS News
Gas prices in Massachusetts jump 7 cents in a week

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts have jumped 7 cents a gallon in the last week, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon was $3.35 Monday, up from $3.28.

The good news is a year ago the average was 77 cents higher at $4.12.

The national average on Monday was $3.60 a gallon, 25 cents higher than Massachusetts. California has the highest average at $4.89.

OPEC recently announced it will cut oil production by more than one million barrels a day.

"The oil market has had some time to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason. This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now," AAA's Mary Maguire said in a statement, "but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon."

First published on April 10, 2023 / 11:58 AM

