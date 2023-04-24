Gas prices in Massachusetts up 22 cents in last month, AAA says
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts jumped eight cents in the last week and are up 22 cents in the last month, AAA said Monday.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline now stands at $3.48 a gallon, up from $3.40 last Monday. The average was $3.26 a month ago.
The good news? The national average of $3.67 is 19 cents higher than Massachusetts. California has the highest average in the nation at $4.90 a gallon.
"The recent surge in oil costs took a break last week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel," AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement Monday. "If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices sooner rather than later."
