Gas prices in Massachusetts rise 7 cents in a week, but still below national average

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continue to rise.

AAA said Monday the average price is now $3.44 a gallon. That's up seven cents in the last week.

However, Massachusetts is still seven cents below the national average of $3.51 a gallon.

"January's weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns," AAA's Mary Maguire said in a statement Monday. "But with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won't catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two."

Hawaii still has the highest average price in the nation at $4.93 a gallon.