'Dropping sharply': Gas prices down 10 cents in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

OPEC+ decides against further oil cuts
OPEC+ decides against further cuts to oil output as Europe sanctions Russian exports 03:54

BOSTON - Gas prices have dropped another dime over the past week in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast said Monday the average cost for a gallon of gas in the state is down to $3.66 a gallon. That's still 26 cents higher than the national average.

The agency warned that OPEC's recent move to raise the cost of oil could have an effect at the pump.

"Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon nationally than a year ago," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said in a statement. "But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+'s move could slow this decline. However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago."

Currently, gas in Massachusetts is about a quarter higher than it was at this time last year.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 3:02 PM

