Massachusetts gas prices down 19 cents in last month

Massachusetts gas prices down 19 cents in last month

Massachusetts gas prices down 19 cents in last month

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts have dropped five cents in the last week and 19 cents in the last month, AAA said Monday.

The average price is now $3.56 per gallon. That's seven cents higher than the national average of $3.49.

AAA expects prices to continue to gradually drop despite growing concern of a larger war in the Middle East that could effect oil prices.

"Oil markets are sensitive to global events and that's propping up prices despite waning gasoline demand and plentiful domestic supplies," AAA's Mark Schieldrop in a statement. "Once domestic refiners complete their switchover to winter blend fuel by mid-November, motorists could see lower prices at the pump in the weeks ahead."

Georgia currently has the lowest average price at $2.96 while California has the highest at $5.29.