Gas prices in Massachusetts climb to new record high $5.02 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are now officially more than $5 a gallon. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the state is at a new all-time high of $5.02 as of Wednesday.

That's up 2 cents from Tuesday when the average hit the $5 mark for the first time ever.

Prices are up 26 cents in the last week and $2.09 in the last year.

The national average is now $4.95, which is also a record high, according to AAA. California has the highest prices, with an average of $6.39 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts continued to decline Wednesday. The average price for a gallon of diesel is now $6.22, down from a record high of $6.41 back on May 18.