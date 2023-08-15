Gas prices keep rising in Massachusetts, but remain below national average

BOSTON - Gas prices are still climbing in Massachusetts. They're now 22 cents higher than a month ago, according to AAA.

The average price is now $3.77 a gallon. That's up three cents in the last week.

"We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take - up or down," AAA spokesman Mark Schieldrop said in a statement Tuesday. "The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending. More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned."

The good news is prices in Massachusetts are nine cents below the national average of $3.86 a gallon.