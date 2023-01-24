Gas prices start to climb once again in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Gas prices have started to climb once again in Massachusetts.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded was $3.39, AAA reported Tuesday. That's up eight cents in the last week.

AAA said there's been an increase in demand just as oil prices started rising again.

Massachusetts is still below the national average of $3.45 a gallon.

Hawaii has the highest average price at $4.94 a gallon.