Massachusetts gas prices drop 4 cents, but stay higher than national average

BOSTON - Gas prices dropped four cents in the last week in Massachusetts, according to AAA, but remain higher than the national average.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts was $3.13 Monday, while the national average is six cents lower.

AAA says the higher price could be related to extreme weather.

"The national average for a gallon of gas is very close to a flat $3 a gallon and we're not far behind here in the Northeast," AAA spokesman Mark Schieldrop said in a statement. "But prices might waffle a bit on weather-related concerns and the potential for escalating tensions in the Middle East, which so far, have not had a lasting impact on oil prices."

The good news is the price in Massachusetts is down 15 cents in the last month.