Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices drop 4 cents, but stay higher than national average

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Gas prices dropped four cents in the last week in Massachusetts, according to AAA, but remain higher than the national average.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts was $3.13 Monday, while the national average is six cents lower.

AAA says the higher price could be related to extreme weather.

"The national average for a gallon of gas is very close to a flat $3 a gallon and we're not far behind here in the Northeast," AAA spokesman Mark Schieldrop said in a statement. "But prices might waffle a bit on weather-related concerns and the potential for escalating tensions in the Middle East, which so far, have not had a lasting impact on oil prices."

The good news is the price in Massachusetts is down 15 cents in the last month. 

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 1:49 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.