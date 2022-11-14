Watch CBS News
Gas prices in Massachusetts up 26 cents in month, remain above national average

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts remain high in Massachusetts and are still above the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.86, according to AAA Monday.

That's up one cent in a week and 26 cents in the last month.

A year ago at this time, it was $3.41.

The national average is currently $3.77. California has the highest average price in the country at $5.43. 

November 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

