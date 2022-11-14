Gas prices in Massachusetts up 26 cents in month, remain above national average
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts remain high in Massachusetts and are still above the national average.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.86, according to AAA Monday.
That's up one cent in a week and 26 cents in the last month.
A year ago at this time, it was $3.41.
The national average is currently $3.77. California has the highest average price in the country at $5.43.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.