Gas prices in Massachusetts drop to $4.92 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued their slow decline Tuesday with an average of $4.92 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's down a penny from Monday and 8 cents in the last week. The average price peaked at a record high $5.05 back on June 12.

The national average is now $4.88 a gallon, down from the record high of $5.02 set back on June 14. California still has the highest prices, averaging $6.31 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts held steady Tuesday at $6.12 a gallon, down 29 cents from the record high of $6.41 set back on May 18.

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on June 28, 2022 / 5:50 AM

