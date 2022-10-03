Watch CBS News
Gas prices in Massachusetts now 30 cents below national average

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are still dropping while the national average keeps on rising.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in Massachusetts was $3.50 Monday, down eight cents in the last week.

Nationally, the average Monday was $3.80. That's up seven cents in the last week.

Gas prices in Massachusetts have decreased steadily for nearly four months, falling $1.55 since hitting a record high of $5.05 back on June 12.

California has the highest prices in the nation, with an average of $6.38 a gallon, as of Monday.

