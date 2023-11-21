Gas prices keep dropping in Massachusetts and across US for Thanksgiving travel
BOSTON - If you're driving anywhere for Thanksgiving this week, here's some good news - gas is cheaper.
The average price in Massachusetts is now $3.42 a gallon, which is 39 cents lower than this time last year, according to AAA.
The national average is even lower at $3.30 a gallon. It was 36 cents higher a year ago.
California has the highest prices with an average of $4.92 a gallon. Texas has the lowest at $2.77.
