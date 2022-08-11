Watch CBS News
Gas prices dip below $4 a gallon nationally, Massachusetts drops to $4.32

BOSTON -  The national average for gas prices dipped just below $4 a gallon for the first time in more than five months, AAA said Thursday.

The national average is now $3.99 for a gallon of regular. That's down 15 cents in just the last week, and 68 cents in the last month. Gasoline peaked at around $5.02 a gallon on June 14.

Prices remain higher in Massachusetts, but they have also been falling steadily.

As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.32. That's down 12 cents in the last week and 43 cents in the last month. It's down 73 cents since hitting a record high $5.05 a gallon back on June 12.

California still has the highest prices in the nation, with an average of $5.39 a gallon.

The decline reflects falling prices for crude oil, which have dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.  

First published on August 11, 2022 / 6:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

