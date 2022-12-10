Gas prices continue to drop in Massachusetts, down 11 cents from last week
BOSTON -- Gas prices continue to drop in Massachusetts. On Saturday morning, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is $3.57.
That is down 11 cents compared to this time last week.
Massachusetts is still higher than the national average of $3.29.
According to AAA, prices are falling because of an increase in supply and lower demand.
They say drivers will likely continue to see prices fall through next week.
