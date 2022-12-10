Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices continue to drop in Massachusetts, down 11 cents from last week

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Gas prices continue to drop in Massachusetts, down 11 cents from last week
Gas prices continue to drop in Massachusetts, down 11 cents from last week 00:31

BOSTON -- Gas prices continue to drop in Massachusetts. On Saturday morning, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is $3.57. 

That is down 11 cents compared to this time last week. 

Massachusetts is still higher than the national average of $3.29. 

According to AAA, prices are falling because of an increase in supply and lower demand.  

They say drivers will likely continue to see prices fall through next week.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 11:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.