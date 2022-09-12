Gas prices could soon be headed below $3 a gallon, AAA says

Massachusetts gas prices dip below $4 a gallon for first time in nearly 6 months

BOSTON - How low will gas prices go?

AAA said Monday that they're down 12 cents from last week in Massachusetts to $3.80 per gallon on average.

The national average is $3.71, the lowest since early March. Drivers have cheaper oil to thank for the decline - and AAA says prices could continue plummeting all the way south of $3 per gallon.

"Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said. "This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon."

The cost of gas in Massachusetts is now 50 cents lower than it was a month ago, but 72 cents higher than it was at this time last year.