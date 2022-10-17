Massachusetts gas prices sit 28 cents below national average

BOSTON – Massachusetts gas prices are up 4 cents per gallon compared to a week ago, but remain 28 cents lower than the national average.

According to AAA, gas averages $3.60 per gallon in Massachusetts as of Monday. That is 10 cents lower than one month ago, but 34 cents higher than this time last year.

The current national average for gas is $3.88, which is down three cents from last week. The national price is currently 20 cents higher than a month ago, and 57 cents more than this date last year.

"Despite concerns about the economy and declining demand for gasoline, gas prices increased again last week as markets continue to reckon with recently-announced production cuts from OPEC+ nations and the prospect of a colder-than-normal winter in the Northeast," AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said. "Even though national inventories of gas and oil increased last week, supplies are still well below seasonal averages and refiners have sparse capacity to increase production."