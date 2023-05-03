Garrett Whitlock, Red Sox get some great news on pitcher's elbow injury

BOSTON -- Things are going extremely well for the Boston Red Sox at the moment. Not only is the team racking up wins on the diamond, they're also getting great news on the injury front.

Whitlock was placed on the IL last week with right elbow ulnar neuritis, and the concern was that the righty would have to undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. But Whitlock's follow-up with doctors revealed no ulnar nerve symptoms, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, and he was back to throwing a baseball Tuesday afternoon.

Whitlock threw 20 pitches from 45 feet, according to McCaffrey, and is planning to throw again on Wednesday. He told the Athletic that he had none of the tingly feeling that he felt prior to landing on the Injured List.

Since being placed on the IL, Whitlock has received anti-inflammatory medication as well as patches on his elbow with anti-inflammatory cream meant to reduce swelling. That he was back to throwing just four days after being placed on the Injured List is a great sign for both Whitlock and the Red Sox.

It sounds like Whitlock may only miss two of his turns in the Boston rotation. In three starts this season, Whitlock is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA, allowing 11 earned runs over 16 innings.