Garrett Whitlock continues to impress in Boston rotation

BOSTON -- Garett Whitlock was solid again for the Red Sox, allowing just two runs over seven innings in a much-needed Boston win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. That kind of performance has been fairly common for the righty this season, as Whitlock continues to show that he's an important part of the Boston rotation.

Whitlock improved to 3-0 in his past four starts and 4-2 on the season after earning the victory in Boston's 6-3 win over the Rockies on Wednesday night. After a two-plus hour delay because the Boston sky was afire with lightning and rain drenched the Fenway field, Whitlock was slinging BBs on the bump, fanning seven while walking just one.

Colorado tagged him for a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead, but Whitlock put up another zero in the top of the seventh. The Red Sox offense woke up after he left the mound, plating five runs in the bottom of the frame to take control of the game and get Whitlock the W.

Whitlock has now held the opposition to two or fewer runs in four of his seven starts this season. In three of those games, he's allowed just a single run.

If you're looking for some positivity to take out of an otherwise disappointing 2023 season thus far, focus in on Boston's trio of young starting pitchers. Whitlock (27), Brayan Bello (24), and Tanner Houck (26) have been bright spots in the rotation this season and showing signs of promise for the future.

Whitlock continues to be the gift that keeps on giving after the Red Sox stole him from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft in 2020, and is showing why Boston was so adamant to make him a starter after his dominant run out of the bullpen in 2021. Bello has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his 10 starts and owns a 3.78 ERA for the season. And though Houck has lost three straight starts, he has evolved into a four-pitch pitcher with a lot of upside.

The Red Sox are still missing an ace, and it's unclear if any of those three aforementioned pitchers can evolve into a front-of-the-rotation guy. Bello has the best shot, but it would still be in Boston's best interest to invest some serious money into a true ace.

But as Whitlock showed Wednesday, and has continued to show this season as he continues his transition to a full-time starter, the middle of the Boston rotation is in pretty solid shape going forward.