Garret Pressley Autism Resource Center hosts 5K fundraiser in Dorchester

DORCHESTER — The Garret Pressley Autism Resource Center hosted a 5K run and walk in Franklin Park on Saturday to help people living with autism and those who support them.

Organizers said they hoped to encourage participants to socialize and have fun while raising money for a good cause.

"When my son Garret Pressley was diagnosed with autism at the age of five, as a parent and as a mom, I went all over the place trying to find services for my son and also trying to find recreational activities he can enjoy as part of being a resident of the city of Boston," said Deborah Smith-Pressley, CEO and founder of the Garrett Pressley Autism Resource Center.

Medals were awarded to top finishers in the race and attendees enjoyed a free lunch.