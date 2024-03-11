Cross Gardner Minshew's name off list of potential Patriots targets, as QB is signing with Raiders

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

BOSTON -- The Patriots intend to sign a veteran quarterback. It won't be Gardner Minshew.

With the Patriots expected to sign a veteran QB to potentially start in 2024 while a rookie top pick observes from the sideline, Minshew's name was considered a possibility. Yet Minshew agreed to a deal with the Raiders on Monday, one that will could him $25 million over two years, with $15 million guaranteed.

Compensation update: The #Raiders are signing QB Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal that includes $15M fully guaranteed, per sources.



Strong money for their potential 2024 starting QB. pic.twitter.com/Jsl9ycNCK4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Minshew, who will turn 28 in May, went 7-6 for the Colts last year, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 3,305 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions for an 84.6 passer rating. It was the most games Minshew has started in a season since his rookie year in 2019, when he went 6-6 for the Jaguars after being taken in the sixth round out of Washington State.

In his career with the Jaguars, Eagles, and Colts, Minshew has thrown 59 touchdowns and 24 interceptions while compiling a 15-22 record and a 90.2 passer rating.

While the Patriots don't know whether Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels will be available to them at No. 3, reports have indicated a desire from the team to sign a veteran quarterback for the short term. The trade of Mac Jones on Sunday cleared the way for that to take place, but the team will be heading in a direction other than Minshew.