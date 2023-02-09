Gaming Commission hears from casinos that took illegal sports bets, sets target mobile launch date

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts casinos have already broken the rules of sports betting just one week in.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission said Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor both allowed bets on college teams that play in Massachusetts.

The new sports betting law does not allow for wagers to be placed on in-state teams unless they are in tournaments.

On Thursday, the commission said a wager was placed on a Boston College women's basketball game and another on a Merrimack College basketball game.

The commission said both casinos brought the problems to their attention.

A review is underway and is expected to be completed soon.

Also on Thursday, regulators announced the anticipated launch date for mobile sports betting in the state. The preliminary starting date is March 10.