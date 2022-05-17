Gaming Commission reports about $99 million in April revenue across all casinos
BOSTON -- Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.
The Gaming Commission said the three casinos in the state took about $99 million in gross revenue last month.
Encore Boston Harbor led the way with $63.7 million.
MGM Springfield had $22 and a half million and the Plainridge Park slots parlor brought in just under $13 million.
The state has received nearly $28 million in taxes.
Since casino gambling became legal in Massachusetts, the state has received more than $1.1 billion in taxes and assessments.
