Gaming Commission reports about $99 million in April revenue across all casinos

BOSTON -- Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.

The Gaming Commission said the three casinos in the state took about $99 million in gross revenue last month.

Encore Boston Harbor led the way with $63.7 million.

MGM Springfield had $22 and a half million and the Plainridge Park slots parlor brought in just under $13 million.

The state has received nearly $28 million in taxes.

Since casino gambling became legal in Massachusetts, the state has received more than $1.1 billion in taxes and assessments.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 6:22 PM

